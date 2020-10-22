West Hartford offering Halloween Drive-Through Trick-or-Treating event on October 31

The event will be held at the Sedgwick middle School on 128 Sedgwick Road.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Editors note: The video aired on September 22 before the CT DPH released its recommendations.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the town of West Hartford is holding an alternative way to trick-or-treat this year.

On October 31, West Hartford will host a free Halloween Drove-Through Trick-or-Treat event at the Sedgewick Middle School located at 128 Sedgewick Road.

Cars can enter through Wardwell Road and follow the driveway around the school and exit out on Sedgewick Road. Trick-or-treaters will stop mid-way at the candy distribution center and candy will be placed in the vehicles.

Volunteers will wear protective gear and trick-or-treaters are asked to please stay in their vehicle at all times.

Fire Trucks, police cruisers and a cast of costume characters will be on the way for the children.

Anyone who would like to be a volunteer to dress in a non-scary costume and wave to children, email here.