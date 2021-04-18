West Hartford PD, CNG working on gas pressure issue

Service turned off for 50+ homes, Crews must enter homes to make sure their clear. If no one is home, they will use a locksmith

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police said Sunday they are working with CNG as the utility tries to resolve a gas pressure issue in a neighborhood.

They said, "CNG reports there is no need for evacuations, and there is no danger to the public. When CNG turns the gas service back on, they need to enter each home to turn on each service individually. If you own a home in this area, and are not home to let CNG in, they will be calling a locksmith to gain entry."

Police said the area impacted is Timrod Road, Brookside Drive, and Cliffmore Road. CNG has turned off gas service to about 50+ homes in that area.

Please call CNG @ 203-869-6900 for more information.

More information to follow as it is made available from CNG.

