West Hartford PD: Man found dead, most likely victim of a hit-and run

Police received a report Friday morning from a jogger who noticed what appeared to be a deceased person in a grassy area off Albany Avenue just east of Bainton Road.
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Officers located a deceased male, possibly in his twenties Friday morning.

Police say they received the report from a jogger shortly before 7:15 a.m.

According to a release, the jogger said they noticed what appeared to be a deceased person in a grassy area off Albany Avenue just east of Bainton Road.

The man was most likely the victim of a hit and run, police said in a release.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Police say no further details will be released at this time.