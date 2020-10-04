West Hartford PD: Man found dead, most likely victim of a hit-and run

Police received a report Friday morning from a jogger who noticed what appeared to be a deceased person in a grassy area off Albany Avenue just east of Bainton Road.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Officers located a deceased male, possibly in his twenties Friday morning.

The man was most likely the victim of a hit and run, police said in a release.

This investigation is active and ongoing.