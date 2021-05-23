West Hartford police issue Silver Alert for missing 13-yr-old

She was last scene wearing blue shorts, tan shirt, and a pink vest

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 13-yr-old.

Police said Serenity Torres, 30, was last seen Sunday morning.

She is 5'5" and weighs 115 lbs.

She was last scene wearing blue shorts, tan shirt, and a pink vest.

Police were unable to supply a picture.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact West Hartford Police at 860-523-5203.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

