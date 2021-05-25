West Hartford police officer dies after battle with cancer

The officer served with the West Hartford Police Department since 2010.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The West Hartford Police Department is in mourning Tuesday after announcing the passing of Sgt. Christopher Tyler after a battle with cancer.

In a social media post, the department said Tyler joined the force in 2010 and served as a police officer until he was promoted to sergeant in December 2017.

"Sergeant Tyler lost his courageous battle with cancer on Monday, May 24th," the department said. "Sergeant Tyler was a valued member of our family since August 2010 and will be deeply missed."

Tyler received 14 department, merit, and unit citations for his work and also got letters from residents thanking him.

"The WHPD also sends our thanks to all who supported Chris and his family during his illness," said police in a written statement. "We wish Chris' family peace during this incredibly difficult time."

---

