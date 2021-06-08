West Hartford Public Schools mandating masks for students and staff for 2021-2022 school year

Mask will remain mandatory in PreK-12 schools and in buses among other policies

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford Public Schools has released their plans for the 2021-2022 school year which includes mandatory masks for all students and staff.

In a release on their website to families, West Hartford listed out the plans for reopening this upcoming school year with plans to change according to state guidelines.

Besides mask usage, students need to will maintain at least a three feet distance between students in classrooms. Vaccinated students and staff will not need to quarantine and those diagnosed will not either if both are asymptomatic and use masks. Families are asked to wear masks during drop off and pick up.

The schools will continue to use hand-wash throughout the day and run ventilation at max capacity. Before and after school programs, sports, and activities will proceed as planned.

The school urges staff and eligible students to vaccinate and are providing clinics through partnerships with West Hartford/Bloomfield Health District and UConn Health.

The town of West Hartford had implemented a mask requirement for all municipal buildings on Wednesday. This went into effect after Hartford County reached "substantial community transmission" according to the CDC. All other Connecticut counties have reached substantial besides New Haven County which has reached "high level of transmission."

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.