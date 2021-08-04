Crews battle 2-alarm fire at West Haven apartment; 1 injured

When firefighters went into the apartment they found a person on the floor.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — One person is being treated for injuries after a fire in West Haven this morning at a multi-family home.

Officials say that there was a report of smoke on the second floor of an apartment building on Campbell Avenue. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the second floor.

The fire was soon escalated to a 2-alarm fire.

While inside, crews found a person on the floor. They were rescued and taken to Yale-Haven Hospital for their injuries.

West Haven Fire Chief James O'Brien said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.

Officials said everyone else was accounted for in the other apartments in the home.

