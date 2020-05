Diesel fuel spilled onto the highway. No reports of any sustained injuries.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Early this morning, a tractor trailer rolled onto its side while driving on Interstate 95 southbound in West Haven.

The trailer was carrying plastic, and diesel fuel spilled onto the highway, closing two lanes.

Campbell Avenue between Highland and West Spring Streets had to close down and remains closed at this time.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries.