Murder-suicide investigation underway after couple ends relationship: police

WEST HAVEN, Conn — A murder-suicide investigation is underway in West Haven after local police said a man and a woman were found dead on Wednesday in a home on Gilbert Street.
West Haven police said dispatch received two 911 calls at around 5 a.m. reporting a breach of peace on Gilbert Street.
EXCLUSIVE: Miscommunication ahead of active shooter drill at West Haven school sparks massive police response
A witness told responding officers he heard loud screams coming from a home. Officers also came across a girl who ran from the back of the house.
When officers entered the house, they saw a man and a woman in a living room, dead from what police said appeared to be stab wounds.
RELATED: FBI seeks public's help in finding victims, witnesses of Hartford coach's alleged sexual enticement
Police determined that Juan Angel Rivera, 47, had killed a 41-year-old woman, and then took his life. The Chief Medical Examiner's office ruled the woman's death a homicide, and Rivera's death as a suicide.
Police said the incident was a murder-suicide and the two people had just ended a long-term relationship.
Police urge anyone who is experiencing abuse in a relationship or knows of someone who is to contact CT Safe Connect online or at (888) 774-2900.
Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com
--
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.