Murder-suicide investigation underway after couple ends relationship: police

The Chief Medical Examiner's office ruled the woman's death a homicide, and the man's death as a suicide.

WEST HAVEN, Conn — A murder-suicide investigation is underway in West Haven after local police said a man and a woman were found dead on Wednesday in a home on Gilbert Street.

West Haven police said dispatch received two 911 calls at around 5 a.m. reporting a breach of peace on Gilbert Street.

A witness told responding officers he heard loud screams coming from a home. Officers also came across a girl who ran from the back of the house.

When officers entered the house, they saw a man and a woman in a living room, dead from what police said appeared to be stab wounds.

Police determined that Juan Angel Rivera, 47, had killed a 41-year-old woman, and then took his life. The Chief Medical Examiner's office ruled the woman's death a homicide, and Rivera's death as a suicide.

Police said the incident was a murder-suicide and the two people had just ended a long-term relationship.

Police urge anyone who is experiencing abuse in a relationship or knows of someone who is to contact CT Safe Connect online or at (888) 774-2900.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

