FOX61 Exclusive: Family of New York man killed in West Haven speaks out

The family is understandably shaken and say they want the person responsible for this shooting found and brought to justice.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — WEST HAVEN-- The family of the New York man killed in West Haven is speaking out calling for accountability.

This past Saturday, 39-year old Jawara Stennett was in New Haven celebrating his father’s 60th birthday.

Sunday, Jawara was shot and killed around 10 p.m. near the on-ramp on Campbell Avenue to I-95 south going back home to New York.

The family is shaken, saying they want the person responsible for this shooting found and brought to justice.

Junior Stennett is the father of Jawara and he says he was the one driving to take his son home along with his other two sons, Omari and Akem.

“My son is dead I want justice for my son that’s it,” said Stennett.

Junior said this incident had no warning.

“He [suspect] passes my car just a little bit and then he just started squeezing off shots in my vehicle. Randomly, like that. There was no road rage, there was no argument, no finger, no curse words. This is what happened, and my son now is dead,” said Junior.

State Police say the suspected vehicle was a white SUV and the family said it looked like a Jeep Grand Cherokee and that all they could see while being shot at was one man with tinted windows.

Junior explained, “A white person did the shooting and it could be motivated by racial.”

Akem and Omari sitting alongside their father said, “It was just a random act. Stop at that. [It] should not be happening, like, we don’t even know the dude from a mile away. He’s a coward, He’s a coward.”

Akem and Omari both were in the vehicle when shots were fired.

Akem was grazed by one bullet, another missing Omari, but all said they are traumatized as Junior held his son while he passed away.

Junior said, “I was there with my son and I feel his pain and everything and even his last breath leaving his body. He’s asthmatic a little bit and he couldn’t talk, and he asked his brother 'Can you give me my asthma pump?'… his pump couldn’t help him, Do you know what I mean?"

The family said they will remember Jawara as a good man, a cartoonist, shoe designer, and father, and said that these wounds will take time to heal.

“I could barely sleep, I mean how can you? To see your mother and father cry? Devastating, man, like--everybody is done,” said Akem and Omari.

FOX61 reached out to State police to see if this incident is being investigated as a hate crime or is racially motivated, but have not heard back as of Tuesday morning.

The family has been in contact with Black Lives Matter-757 out of Virginia who is organizing with Connecticut chapters in the coming days for demonstrations.