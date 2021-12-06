One person missing in West Haven fire: officials

Fire crews were called to Collis Street and arrived to find heavy fire and the building's roof collapsed

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — One person is unaccounted for after an early morning fire broke out at a single-family home in West Haven on Monday morning, officials said.

Fire crews were called to 59 Collis Street early Monday on a report of a fire at a home across from the West Haven Department of Public Works.

Upon arrival, the crews found heavy fire and the building’s roof collapsed.

West Haven Fire Chief Jim O’Brien told FOX61 News the house was “fully involved” when firefighters arrived. They quickly attacked it with water from the outside.

One resident is unaccounted for, the fire chief said. No other injuries were reported.

“Fire marshal personnel are preparing to start digging through the debris,” O’Brien said.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire and it remains under investigation. Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Video courtesy CT News Alert

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.