West Haven man dies in early morning crash on I-95 N in Bridgeport

Officials say the highway re-opened around 3:30 a.m., but the accident remains under investigation.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police Troop G responded to a motor vehicle accident on I-95 North, in the area of exit 29.

83-year-old Frank Agostino, of Waterbury was driving on I-95 North, when the head-on collision occurred, State Police said in a release.

According to officials, 25-year-old Andres Vargas, of West Haven was driving in the wrong direction on the highway.

State Police say Vargas was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Agostino and his front seat passenger were transported to Bridgeport Hospital with moderate injuries

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.