West Haven residents call for resignation of mayor, she says she is not resigning

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Dozens of people packed a city council meeting Monday evening. West Haven's city council once again heard from dozens of residents, calling for transparency, accountability and for Mayor Nancy Rossi to step down.

An audit found the city misused nearly 900-thousand dollars of COVID-19 relief funds, and multiple people, including former state representative Michael DiMassa, were arrested for stealing funds, residents say their trust in the city has been broken.

"I have never seen such a disgraceful operation in my life. no accountability, we have nothing going on in this city," said Ed Wise of West Haven.

"We want answers and you're not giving us any. You start at the top mayor, you're at the top, why are you not giving us answers," said Thomas Cosas of West Haven.

While some are putting pressure on the mayor to resign, she spoke one-on-one with Fox61's Tony Terzi earlier Monday, and she said that's not going to happen.

"That is not happening, I am not giving in a resignation now, tomorrow, next week, next month next year. I took this position because I wanted to make a difference," said Mayor Nancy Rossi.

She doubled down Monday evening, speaking in front of the city council.

"We've all been harmed by this and I hate when anybody assumes everyone in city hall is a thief.

nothing could be further from the truth," Rossi said. "I'm not going to resign today, or any day," she said.

Some residents argued that in order to move forward, there needs to be a change in leadership on all levels.

"It's not just the mayor, yes the buck stops with her I understand that but you put people in positions to do their job when they don't do their job just like in private businesses you have to fire those people," said Sammy Rivera of West Haven.

The state's Municipal Accountability Review Board did vote to move west haven to tier 4 status, which means it will have more power to oversee the city's finances. That still has to be approved by the governor.

