Two arrested in dirt bike collision: West Haven Police

A sergeant sustained an injury to his shoulder and was taken to an area hospital after a struggle with the suspect.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven police made two arrests following a dirt bike collision on Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said at around 5:45 p.m., illegal Dirt Bikes, ATVs, and cars came through West Haven via Woodmont Road. As officers responded to the area, they received a report of a dirt bike collision had occurred. The bikes were down in the driveway of a home on Morgan Lane.

Officers said when they arrived they located two men identified as Hector Vasquez and Brian Dejesus-Melendez. When officers began taking the two men into custody, Dejesus-Melendez began resisting and a sergeant on scene observed him "manipulating" a small crossbody bag.

Police said that after a significant struggle, Dejesus-Melendez was put in handcuffs. Police also located in the bag a 9mm Ruger, which was chambered and contained a full magazine.

Police said the sergeant sustained an injury to his shoulder and was transported via ambulance to an area hospital.

Both parties were charged with numerous motor vehicle and criminal charges for this incident. More detailed information will be released at the conclusion of this investigation, according to police.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.