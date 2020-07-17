West Haven police investigate fatal shooting after crash on First Ave

After arriving on the scene, officers determined that the driver of the vehicle involved in an accident appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The West Haven Police Department is investigating a crash at the First Fuel on First Avenue.

After arriving on the scene at 810 First Avenue around 2:42 p.m., officers determined that the driver of the vehicle involved in an accident appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the West Haven Police Department at 203 937-3900.