Protester tased Sunday in West Haven speaks out; represented by State Senator who wants answers

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Three people were arrested Sunday after protestors were met with police and dogs after a woman drove through people marching in the street.

Kurt Erickson is one of those three people arrested and tells FOX61 that he was also the one that was tased by police.

Erickson is now being represented by an attorney and State Senator Dennis Bradley says who says he wants answers.

In an interview, Erickson said, “It’s sad, it's scary--I don’t know who to call. We can’t call nobody right now if we have a problem.”

Erickson, sitting with his wife, shows FOX61 his injuries after being arrested.

He has bruised knees and you can still see the marks from being hit with a taser. Erickson also showed FOX61 paperwork saying he has a fracture to his spine from his hospital discharge paperwork dating back to Sunday’s arrest.

In cell phone video captured by other protestors, it’s noted Erickson was filming another protester getting arrested before he too was in handcuffs.

“I’m on the ground and I’m sitting there, he (the arresting officer) is sitting there saying derogatory things to me, using mace on me point blank and he already had three or four other cops on me," Erickson said. "They ended up tasing me, using mace on me, even fracturing my spine and all we wanted was justice."

The woman seen whizzing past protestors sparking the event was let go according to Erickson, protestors and accounts on video.

State Senator Dennis Bradley said the actions of the West Haven Police Department that were caught on camera showed that the situation between protestors and the woman was handled poorly.

Bradley said, “The police department themselves came with canines to this peaceful protest something which is a throwback to the 1950,1960s Civil Rights Movement. Utterly unnecessary.”

State Senator Bradley says the officer who arrested knew Erickson and claims the officer whispered racial slurs while arresting him.

Bradley said, “Not only will my client be vindicated, but more importantly, we hope that this officer who has time and time again abused his police-power and abuses his discretion will be fired from this police department.”

West Haven's police chief writing on Monday:

"I will not elaborate on said incident at this time due to the fact that the investigation is ongoing.

However, I will say that peaceful demonstrations are a freedom enjoyed in our country."

Bradley said he will be working not only for his client going forward, but to make sure things change, "There will be change. The people will be no longer tolerating--black and white--no longer tolerate the status quo. “