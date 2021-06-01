2 West Haven officers injured, struck by stolen cruiser; suspects in custody

One of the officers was hit by a door on the vehicle, according to police, and is 'banged up', but otherwise okay.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two people are in custody after reportedly stealing a West Haven police cruiser, injuring two officers.

Police said the incident happened just before noon on Campbell Avenue.

Two officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the officers was hit by a door on the vehicle, according to police, and is 'banged up', but otherwise okay.

The driver of the stolen cruiser and another suspect are in custody.

Police have not identified the suspects at this time.