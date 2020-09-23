West Haven woman charged with threatening a police officer

A post reportedly threatening the officer was shared on Facebook in July

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven police said a local woman was arrested after a threatening post was shared on Facebook.

The post was reportedly against a West Haven police officer and made on July 7th. The post was brought to the attention of the department.

According to police, the post had called for violence against the officer and one line of the post stated "We need to get her fired or just beat up point blank period."

Police said an investigation led them to 23-year-old West Haven resident Kirstin Vega. She has been charged with threatening in the 2nd degree.