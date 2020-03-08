State Police: New York man heading home from birthday party shot and killed in West Haven

Officials said no one else in the vehicle was injured, and now police are searching for the suspect

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — State Police said a New York man was found dead from a gunshot wound on the Campbell Avenue on-ramp to I-95 south in West Haven.

According to police, 39-year-old Jawara Stennett and others in a vehicle were on their way home from Setnnett's father's home where there was a birthday celebration late Sunday night.

Police were called to the on-ramp by exit 43 on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police said they found Stennett in the front passenger seat 'unresponsive' with an apparent gunshot wound to the right torso.

Stennett was pronounced dead at the scene.

No others in the vehicle were injured, police said.

The suspect was driving what is being described as a "white SUV" with unknown registration and an unknown driver.

If anyone as any information pertaining to this shooting please contact Troop G at (203) 696-2500. All information will remain confidential. This case remains under investigation