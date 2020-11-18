West Haven town hall address COVID-19 actions, arrested protestors

The University of New Haven is the organization that hosted the town hall.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — In a virtual town hall, the city of West Haven says it is working on transparency within its community while working to strengthen confidence between the people and local government.

The University of New Haven is the organization that hosted the town hall.

A political science sophomore, Nicholas Thompson was the moderator and started off by saying, “This town hall is meant to give you the people the chance to hear from and engage with Mayor Rossi on the most pressing issues the West Haven community faces.”

The virtual town hall was set up with multiple rounds of pre-submitted questions and from the audience.

The number one topic, the city’s response to COVID-19.

Thompson read off a pre-submitted question from an anonymous person that said, “Mrs. Mayor, how would you assess your administration's response to the COIVD-19 pandemic?”

“Our response wasn’t perfect, this is a pandemic one that we haven’t seen in 100 years and hopefully, it’s 500 years before we see any other of this one again, but with that being said I think West Haven rose to the challenges, we’re doing our best,” said Mayor Rossi.

Another controversial topic was that of an incident that occurred this past summer where protestors were seen on video being confronted by West Haven police with dogs and arrested after a woman drove through a crowd of marchers.

Months later, the mayor now publicly discussed the issue.

Mayor Rossi said,“ I am trying my best, I want to make changes we do realize nothing is perfect in West Haven, we have some work to do and the only way we are going to get it down is if we work together.”

In her speech, the mayor noted her commission of a 7-member community alliance where matters like the one this past summer are addressed.

Even with this answer, people still had more questions.

Brandon Patterson asked, “ I was wondering if we have a statement now, or will we ever have a statement on this issue?”

Mayor Rossi said, “ I don’t believe anyone should run anybody down whether it’s protest, whether it's pedestrian whatever intentional or unintentional you have to be careful with a vehicle, to me a vehicle is a lethal weapon.”

More topics were discussed from economic development to blight issues, to construction.

Looking to next year Mayor Rossi says her community can look forward to new growth after the pandemic.

“The project as we planned is the conference center, the Havens I know that has been requesters and we are going to try and bring as much economic development in here as possible,” said, Mayor Rossi.