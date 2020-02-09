West Haven woman's 'suspicious death' back in June now being investigated as homicide

The OCME determined a woman whose body was found in a New Haven residential driveway on Friday, June 12, died of strangulation.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police say a 'suspicious death' from a few months ago is now being investigated as a homicide following new information from Connecticut's Chief Medical Examiner.

Officials announced Wednesday that the OCME determined a woman whose body was found in a New Haven residential driveway on Friday, June 12, died of strangulation.

The woman, later identified as 33-year-old Nancy Rivas of West Haven, was found unresponsive on Arthur Street in the Hill neighborhood.

A pedestrian called 911 and upon their arrival, emergency medical responders were unable to revive Rivas. She was pronounced her deceased on the scene.

No further details are available at this time.