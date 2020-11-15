x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

West St. in Rocky Hill closed due to crash

Crash caused power outages as well
rocky hill police

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Police said a crash at the intersection of West Street and Gilbert Avenue Sunday has caused to the road to be closed. 

Police said the crash occurred at around 2:15 p.m. "There are wires down and power outages as a result of the crash.  West Street will be closed at Capital Blvd. and Pearl Lane.  Gilbert Avenue will be closed at Butternut Lane.  At this point, any injuries are unknown," said police in an email. 

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route if traveling in the area.