West St. in Rocky Hill closed due to crash

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Police said a crash at the intersection of West Street and Gilbert Avenue Sunday has caused to the road to be closed.

Police said the crash occurred at around 2:15 p.m. "There are wires down and power outages as a result of the crash. West Street will be closed at Capital Blvd. and Pearl Lane. Gilbert Avenue will be closed at Butternut Lane. At this point, any injuries are unknown," said police in an email.