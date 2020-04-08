Westbrook encourages evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

Wind gusts and possible severe weather is anticipated with the tropical storm

WESTBROOK, Conn. — The Town of Westbrook is encouraging evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

They're also reminding residents that live adjacent to the coast and marshes to have an evacuation plan if there's a need to leave their home.

Westbrook officials say due to COVID-19, many emergency shelters are not opening or modified. They are encouraging evacuations assuming people will be more comfortable staying with a friend or at a hotel as compared to sleeping on a cot or the floor with limited services, including no TV or Internet.

The town has some preparedness actions they recommend for residents. You can view those here.

Any visitors to the town are strongly encouraged to have a plan to leave Westbrook no later than 8 a.m. Tuesday and return back home.

The storm could possibly lead to widespread power outages, power lines down, and trees down with blocked roads.

Per Harbor Commission all boats from the moorings should be removed as soon as possible.

It’s the calm before the storm in Westbrook right now. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/xHvSe2U0Fg — Ashley Afonso (@AshleyAfonso) August 4, 2020

Here are some other things you can do to ensure your safety during a tropical storm:

The National Weather Service (NWS) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has some tips on what you can do:

From the NWS:

Know your zone: Do you live near the Gulf or Atlantic Coasts? Find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation area by contacting your local government/emergency management office or by checking the evacuation site website.

Put Together an Emergency Kit: Put together a basic emergency. Check emergency equipment, such as flashlights, generators and storm shutters.

Write or review your Family Emergency Plan: Before an emergency happens, sit down with your family or close friends and decide how you will get in contact with each other, where you will go, and what you will do in an emergency. Keep a copy of this plan in your emergency supplies kit or another safe place where you can access it in the event of a disaster. Start at the Ready.Gov emergency plan webpage.

Review Your Insurance Policies: Review your insurance policies to ensure that you have adequate coverage for your home and personal property.

Understand NWS forecast products, especially the meaning of NWS watches and warnings.

Preparation tips for your home from the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes

Preparation Tips for those with Chronic Illnesses

Learn more on the NWS website.

From the CDC:

The CDC also recommends that you print important documents (e.g., emergency phone numbers, insurance information) before a hurricane strikes. Power outages during and after a hurricane can prevent you from accessing information online when you most need it.