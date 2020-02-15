Truck fire on I-95 in Clinton causes several lane closures

The fire is under investigation and no one was injured.

CLINTON, Conn. — Clinton Fire Department are actively working on a truck fire on Interstate 95 northbound near the exit 64 off-ramp.

Several trucks and medical personnel responded to the scene with the assistance of Westbrook's Engine 3.

The fire was able to be extinguished early due to the early arrival of Engine 1 from Clinton.

Crews are now standing by on scene, awaiting the Department of Transportation to come and sand the road for ice that was created by the water extinguishing the fire.