Person stabbed at Westfield Fire District in Middletown, suspect in custody: police

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Officials are investigating after responding to the Westfield Fire District Thursday afternoon.
Middletown PD confirmed a person was stabbed and is being transported to the hospital by Lifestar.
A suspect was detained at the scene and there is no immediate threat to the public or residents, police added.
FOX61 has a crew en route to the scene, who will work to gather more details.
This is a developing story.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.