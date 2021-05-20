Person stabbed at Westfield Fire District in Middletown, suspect in custody: police

Officials say the victim is being transported to the hospital by Lifestar.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Officials are investigating after responding to the Westfield Fire District Thursday afternoon.

Middletown PD confirmed a person was stabbed and is being transported to the hospital by Lifestar.

A suspect was detained at the scene and there is no immediate threat to the public or residents, police added.

FOX61 has a crew en route to the scene, who will work to gather more details.

This is a developing story.

