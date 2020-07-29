Weston man injured after being struck on I-95 in Bridgeport

Man was crossing the highway

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Weston man was seriously injured Tuesday evening when he was struck by an SUV as he was crossing the highway.

State Police said Robert Linver, 30, of Weston was hit by a vehicle in I-95 Southbound near Exit 29 around 6:15 pm.

Police said Linver had stopped his car on the right shoulder and gotten out. He then ran across the lanes of traffic and was hit by an SUV traveling in the left lane.

Linver was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with life threatening injuries.