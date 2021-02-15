Police investigating attempted robbery at Walgreens in Westport

Police said when the suspects were unable to locate her keys or any other items of value, they fled the scene and were last seen heading towards I-95.

WESTPORT, Conn. — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Walgreens that occurred Sunday evening.

According to a news release, Westport Police responded to the report at a Walgreens on Post Road East around 6:30 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

The victim told officers that the incident took place after she purchased items and attempted to get back in her car.

A Toyota Rav 4, which was earlier reported stolen from Norwalk, backed into the parking space next to the woman's car and two black males got out, she said.

They approached the victim and threatened to harm her if she did not turn over her keys and other personal property. She told officers that when she did not comply, the men began to rifle through her pockets.

However, when they were unable to locate her keys or any other items of value, the suspects fled the scene and were last seen heading towards I-95.

According to police, a third male walked out of Walgreens and entered the suspects' vehicle just before they sped off.

The victim was not injured.