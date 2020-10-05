Westport Fire Department responds to a chimney fire on Norwalk Ave.

There are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries

WESTPORT, Conn. — Just before 8:30 Saturday night, Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a residence with reports of a chimney fire with fire coming through the roof.

Upon arrival, crews reported smoke coming from the area around the top of the chimney.

The remaining fire in the fireplace was extinguished and the burnt material was removed from the home.

Crews found that there was an active fire in the void space around the flue pipe in a wood and stone veneer chimney.

The chimney's cap had to be removed to fully extinguish the flames that were in these void spaces.

There was no further extension of the fire into the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no reported firefighter or civilian injuries.