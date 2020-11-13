Westport PD seeks public's help on identifying hit-and-run suspect

WESTPORT, Conn. — The Westport Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect/suspect vehicle from a hit and run Sunday.
Police said a person was struck by a car just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of 30 Beachside Avenue.
The suspect did not stay at the scene, police said. The victim reportedly suffered a significant injury to their leg but it is non-life-threatening.
Surveillance video capturing images of the suspect vehicle has been released by the department.
The car is described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan that should have damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, including right front end and right side damage
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or that would be able to provide additional information that could aid in this investigation is asked to contact the Westport Police Department at (203) 341-6000 or the Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080.