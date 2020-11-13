Westport PD seeks public's help on identifying hit-and-run suspect

The victim reportedly suffered a significant injury to their leg but it is non-life-threatening.

WESTPORT, Conn. — The Westport Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect/suspect vehicle from a hit and run Sunday.

Police said a person was struck by a car just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of 30 Beachside Avenue.

The suspect did not stay at the scene, police said. The victim reportedly suffered a significant injury to their leg but it is non-life-threatening.

Surveillance video capturing images of the suspect vehicle has been released by the department.

The car is described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan that should have damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, including right front end and right side damage