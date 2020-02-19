x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Silver Alert issued for missing Westport man with dementia

Police are looking for 61-year-old Joseph Demattio
Credit: FOX61

WESTPORT, Conn. — Police are looking for a missing 61-year-old man who they say walked away from home Wednesday morning. 

Police say Joseph Demattio walked away from his home on Wassell Lane around 7 a.m. He was last seen in the area of Main Street at Canal Street shortly after leaving. 

Police say Demattio suffers from dementia. 

Demattio is around 6 feet 3 inches tall with gray hair, wearing a black nylon jacket, jeans, and a red University of Maryland baseball hat. 

Anyone with information that can help locate Demattio is asked to call the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000