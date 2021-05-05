Westport Police reminder: Lock your cars

Since May 1, four cars have been stolen in town and 15 broken into. All were unlocked

WESTPORT, Conn. — Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles in the wake of four cars being stolen in town - all of them unlocked.

Police said the vehicle doors were unlocked, and the keys were left in the cars. Police also said they responded to 15 vehicle break-ins in the past five days.

"In all cases of vehicles being entered, which resulted in thefts, the doors were unlocked. These crimes have occurred overnight. The department is actively investigating these incidents," said police in a release.

"The Westport Police Department reminds you to lock your car and bring your keys inside. Further, it is important to remember to take valuables out of your car for the night, such as cash, purses, wallets, and electronics. It is also good practice to keep outside lights on and motion lights activated."

It continued: "Please notify the Police Department if it appears your vehicle was entered, or you observe anything suspicious in your neighborhood. We ask for your assistance in locking your vehicle."

