Man rescued from water in Westport

Rescue crews were able to use a canoe to get to the man who was found partially submerged in the water.

WESTPORT, Conn. — A man who went missing in Westport by the water was safely recovered by rescue crews.

Police were called to the Saugatuck Shores area around 6 a.m. on the report of a man who went missing.

Officers began to search the area and a short time later, the man was found partially submerged in the water, according to police.

With the water temperature in the 50s, police said it was imperative that the officer immediately rescue the man who was older in age.

Police used a nearby canoe owned by a private citizen. One officer held the man's head above the water while several others lifted him into the canoe.

Once the man was safe in the canoe, he was brought ashore, where first responders evaluated him. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Police said while the man's condition is not known at this time, his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

"There is no doubt that these officers' quick thinking and superior teamwork led to a positive outcome," said Police Chief Foti Koskinas.

Koskinas also thanked the Westport Fire Department and EMS personnel for their assistance in the rescue.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





