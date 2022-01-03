'The 26th district is ready for a new voice' | State Sen. Will Haskell says he will not seek re-election

At the end of his term, Haskell plans to attend law school and spend more time with his loved ones.

WESTPORT, Conn. — State Sen. Will Haskell, a Democrat who currently represents the town of Westport, has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

At the end of his term, Haskell plans to attend law school and spend more time with his loved ones, he said during his announcement. He served the 26th District for two terms in the Connecticut State Senate.

"During my time as a legislator, I've learned so much about our state, about democracy and myself. I ran for office because I thought my community needed a change. I still think government works best when new voices have a chance to shape public policy, and I think the 26th district is ready for a new voice," Haskell said in a statement.

Haskell was elected in November 2018 at the age of 22.

He served on several committees, including serving as Senate Chair of the Higher Education & Employment Advancement and Transportation Committees.

