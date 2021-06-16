Wethersfield council votes 6-1 to fire police chief

Town says reversal on retirement agreement has negatively affected recruiting a new chief.

The Wethersfield Town Council voted Tuesday night to dismiss long-time police chief James Cetran. In a meeting that went well past midnight, Town Manager Gary Evans recommended Cetran be terminated because Cetran decided not to retire after they agreed that he would do so. But Cetra's attorney says breaking the contract is not just cause for termination.

Cetran has served the town of Wethersfield for 47 years, 18 years as chief.

In January, the chief agreed to retire at the end of August 2021, after Cetran was suspended last November for insubordination. But a few weeks ago, he rescinded his decision to retire.

At Tuesday night's special meeting, Town Manager Gary Evans said that the timing of Cetran changing his mind negatively impacted the recruitment process for a new chief.

But Cetran's attorney says he wants to keep his job because he feels like the department was put in chaos when he was gone on leave in November and wants to set it on the right path.

Rachel Baird, Cetran's attorney, said “In our opinion, that’s not just cause, that’s a simple breach of contract issue where we put up a defense: 'This is why he breached it, because you breached it first,' and then we go from there."

Cetran's attorney tells FOX61's Elisha Machado that they plan to take the matter to court.