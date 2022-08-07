Investment firm lends helping hand to military veterans in need of professional clothes

The mission to support "Save A Suit" returns for a second year.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — There was nothing casual about “Casual Friday” at the wealth management and investment firm Johnson Brunetti in Wethersfield as their employees gathered the goods their own clothing items and from their clients to support “Save A Suit”.

This is the second year in a row Johnson Brunetti is doing this.

“Save A Suit is a non-profit organization that helps veterans by providing professional clothing attire so they can successfully transition back to civilian life," said Alex Carrera, the president of Bethel-based Save A Suit.

What once was just a local charity, Save A Suit now sends suits, ties, shirts, and blouses to veterans across the country.

"No veteran is too far away for us,” Carrera said.

Heath Grossman, a partner at Johnson Brunetti said his team had gathered close to 300 hundred suits and professional clothing garments to help veterans.

“I think we’ve done a really good job this year and put the word out to our clients and our staff -- we definitely have hundreds of suits and ties and dress shirts and blouses,” Grossman said.

Just before loading up a van with rolling racks and crates of clothing, Carrera added, “the veterans do so much for us and it’s the least we can do for them.” Grossman said he anticipates that the tradition at Johnson Brunetti to assist Save A Suit will continue.

“They (veterans) have made a big sacrifice,” said Grossman, “we have a lot of clients and staff that want to help out and give back.”

