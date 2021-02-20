Wethersfield man killed in Route 15 crash

Police said the man lost control of the vehicle, striking a metal beam and a concrete barrier before flipping onto the other side of the highway

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — State Police said a Wethersfield man is dead after a single-car crash Friday night.

Polices aid just after 11:30 p.m., 26-year-old Jose Rodriguez was driving north on Route 15 between exits 65 and 66 in Wallingford.

For an unknown reason, police said Rodriguez lost control of his Toyota Highlander, drove off the road striking the metal beam guardrail. The Toyota then struck the concrete barrier in the median and rolled over onto the southbound side of the highway.

Police said the Toyota was heavily damaged and Rodriguez was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.