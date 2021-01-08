Wethersfield issues mask mandate for indoor public venues starting Saturday

There are some exceptions to the mask mandate, which will go into effect on Aug. 28 at 8 a.m.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Aug. 1.

The town of Wethersfield has joined the more than a dozen towns in Connecticut issuing its own indoor mask mandate amid the ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases.

The mask mandate will go into effect on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 8 a.m.

In a letter to residents, Town Manager Gary Evans said the mandate includes businesses, restaurants, town buildings and meeting spaces that are indoors – regardless of vaccination status.

“The goal of this mandate is to keep residents and visitors healthy while striving to keep the economy moving forward,” Evans said.

The mandate complies with Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order allowing cities and towns to issue their own mandates on masks.

According to Evans’ letter, some exceptions will be made for the mask mandate, including:

People in an indoor space when they are alone, or otherwise separated by a partition and/or at least six feet apart

People consuming food or beverage at a restaurant, bar or venue

Children 2 years old and younger

People with a valid, written medical exemption from a physician.

The mask mandate will remain in effect until further notice.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.