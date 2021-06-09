x
Wethersfield officer resigns and receives payout after deadly traffic stop

Credit: FOX61

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A former Wethersfield police officer, who shot and killed an 18-year-old motorist during a traffic stop, received a $100,000 payout from Wethersfield's municipal insurer when he resigned from the department. 

That's according to documents obtained by the Hartford Courant. It is unclear if the money paid is a part of earned vacation or sick time or other benefits.

Layau Eulizier shot and killed Anthony Vega-Cruz in April of 2019 after an officer discovered the license plates on Vega-Cruz's vehicle belong to a different vehicle. 

Town Manager Gary Evans declined to comment on the settlement, citing ongoing litigation. Vega-Cruz’s father filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the town.

