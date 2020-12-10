x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Wethersfield Police release video of SUV involved with window smashing incident

Suspects were in a stolen Honda Pilot
Credit: FOX61

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield police have released video of the SUV that was involved in an incident where a number of car windows were smashed over the weekend. 

Police said that Saturday at around 7:45am, Wethersfield Officers were called to Fairway Dr. for multiple vehicles with windows that had been smashed.
.
Surveillance video from the apartment complex shows two suspects at 6:30am operating what is believed to be a 2017 Black Honda Pilot stolen from Enfield on October 1.
.
Anyone with information or video footage from home cameras is asked to contact Ofc. Salvatore at Peter.salvatore@wethersfieldct.gov.

Log into Facebook | Facebook
Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
Facebook