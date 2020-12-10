Wethersfield Police release video of SUV involved with window smashing incident

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield police have released video of the SUV that was involved in an incident where a number of car windows were smashed over the weekend.

Police said that Saturday at around 7:45am, Wethersfield Officers were called to Fairway Dr. for multiple vehicles with windows that had been smashed.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex shows two suspects at 6:30am operating what is believed to be a 2017 Black Honda Pilot stolen from Enfield on October 1.

Anyone with information or video footage from home cameras is asked to contact Ofc. Salvatore at Peter.salvatore@wethersfieldct.gov.