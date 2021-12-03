Hundreds roll up to celebrate loved Wethersfield police sergeant's 90th birthday

Hundreds of cars and first responders rolled by Frank Ragonese’s home to wish him a happy 90th birthday

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — It was a surprise party for a husband, dad, and grandfather who’s dedicated his life to public service.

Friday morning hundreds of cars and first responders rolled by Frank Ragonese’s home to wish him a happy 90th birthday – decades after he retired as a sergeant from the Wethersfield Police Department.

“Thank you very much. I am very happy to be here, and I have so many friends,” Ragonese told FOX61 News’ Keith McGilvery. “I can’t believe I have this many friends.”

Ragonese served his community proudly, starting in the police force in the 1950s. He said he loved it because it was helping people.

“It was a job where I was able to make life better for some people and that I enjoyed very much,” he added.

He continued: “I had some good police officers that covered my back all the time. And the Wethersfield police officers were wonderful. They did their job well, and they treated the public with respect.”

Ragonese’s wife Dottie said her husband has had a wonderful life.

“You can ask my kids, we had a fantastic life,” she said. “We never knew that he worked all of these shifts - I mean Monday and Tuesday could have been our weekend - but we enjoyed it, we went everywhere, we did everything together. We have had a wonderful life.”

As to reaching this milestone, Frank had this to say:

“This means I must have done something right in my life because everyone is so good to me, I can’t believe it. Thank you very much.”

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.