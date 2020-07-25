Wethersfield Police seeking missing man with history of memory loss

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The Wethersfield Police Department is attempting to locate 66-year-old Lee Dickinson. He was last seen on about 8:30 a.m. on July 16, 2020, walking north on Washington St. in Hartford. He had just been discharged from Hartford Hospital's Emergency Department. A Silver Alert was issued that day. Today the police department renewed their call for help.



Dickinson was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, tan shorts, and sneakers with white socks. Police say Mr. Dickinson has a history of memory loss and medical problems, and he may become confused or not aware of his surroundings during the evening and nighttime hours.