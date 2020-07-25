x
Wethersfield Police seeking missing man with history of memory loss

66-year-old Lee Dickinson hasn't been seen since he was discharged from the hospital on July 16.
Credit: Wethersfield Police Dept.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The Wethersfield Police Department is attempting to locate 66-year-old Lee Dickinson. He was last seen on about 8:30 a.m. on July 16, 2020, walking north on Washington St. in Hartford.  He had just been discharged from Hartford Hospital's Emergency Department. A Silver Alert was issued that day. Today the police department renewed their call for help. 

Dickinson was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, tan shorts, and sneakers with white socks. Police say Mr. Dickinson has a history of memory loss and medical problems, and he may become confused or not aware of his surroundings during the evening and nighttime hours.

Anyone with information regarding Lee  Dickinson should contact the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2900 or wpd.pio@wethersfieldct.gov. If you see Mr. Dickinson, please contact your local police department for immediate assistance.

