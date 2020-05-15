Wethersfield town council member resigns after swearing during meeting

"I don't care about the *EXPLETIVE* needs of this budget," said the councilman.

A town council member resigned Thursday afternoon, after swearing during a town meeting.

Brooks Parker (R) announced his resignation after discussing the incident with Mayor Michael Rell.

During the online meeting on May 11, Parker seems to be answering a phone call while not realizing his microphone is unmuted. The other town council members tried to warn Parker of his live microphone and at one moment it seemed like another council member was going to mute his mic remotely.

To no avail, Parker was heard saying "I don't care about the *EXPLETIVE* needs of this budget."

On Wednesday, Wethersfield Democrats sent a letter to Mayor Rell asking for Parker's resignation.

According to the Hartford Courant, Parker was serving his first term and was elected to the council in November.