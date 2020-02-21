Whalley Ave in New Haven closed after Jeep crashes into utility pole

Pictures from the scene show a white Jeep crushed by a tall utility pole just in front of a Burger King restaurant.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident in the area of Whalley Avenue and Davis Street Friday morning.

According to New Haven Police, Whalley Avenue is closed at Davis and South Genesee Street following the crash.

FOX61's Tony Terzi reporting from the scene, says the female driver crashed into that utility pole.

Officials say the woman has sustained minor injuries.

No further details have been released at this time.