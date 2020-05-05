What will the Summer season look like on the water in Collinsville?

But, the popular paddling destination on the Farmington River is determined to offer their visitors a relaxing day out of the river. “We really were really hoping to start this season off with a bang and this is not quite the bang we were hoping for,” said Sue Warner. Warner added that there will be all sorts of changes but rental canoes and kayaks will be out on the river. “We are waiting to hear from the state of Connecticut and we are waiting to hear from the American Canoe Association to find out the safest way to proceed with rentals, “ Warner said.