What will the Summer season look like on the water in Collinsville?

CANTON, Connecticut — Entering their 30th season on the water, Sue and John Warner, the owners of Collinsville Canoe and Kayak, face unimaginable challenges ahead — all due to the COVID-19 crisis.
But, the popular paddling destination on the Farmington River is determined to offer their visitors a relaxing day out of the river. “We really were really hoping to start this season off with a bang and this is not quite the bang we were hoping for,” said Sue Warner. Warner added that there will be all sorts of changes but rental canoes and kayaks will be out on the river. “We are waiting to hear from the state of Connecticut and we are waiting to hear from the American Canoe Association to find out the safest way to proceed with rentals, “ Warner said.
One thing Warner was adamant about is that, as restrictions begin to ease, the canoe and kayak service they provide becomes even more valuable now .”I think more so now than ever it’s gonna be wonderful for people to get our on the water — what a great way to social distance,” Warner said. This season Collinsville Canoe and Kayak will be renting exclusively by on-line reservation.