What you need to know to prepared for Tropical Storm Henri

The storm is expected to bring rain and wind to Connecticut starting on Sunday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Tropical Storm Henri has set its eye on New England, triggering a hurricane watch for parts of the Connecticut coast and the Long Island Sound. Towns and cities east of New Haven have a hurricane watch in effect while those to the west have a tropical storm watch.

Meteorologists say that residents across Connecticut must prepare as the storm continues its approach toward the state. It is expected to bring rain starting Sunday.

The American Red Cross is offering some tips for residents as the storm slowly approaches the state.

Create an evacuation plan. Make sure you and everyone in your groups know where to go in case of an emergency.

Build an emergency kit. This should include a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable foods, masks, flashlight, first aid kit, and a battery-powered radio. If one already has an emergency kit, check it to make sure everything is up to date.

Be informed. Make sure you know how local officials will contact the public, whether it is TV, phone, or even radio.

Make sure you know how local officials will contact the public, whether it is TV, phone, or even radio. Download the free Red Cross Emergency App to help keep you and your loved ones safe with real-time alerts, open Red Cross shelter locations, and safety advice on hurricanes and other emergencies.

Eversource said it is closely monitoring the storm as well and is prepared to react if outages occur.

“We have been closely watching multiple storm forecasts for several days, and we’re actively engaged in our emergency response preparedness efforts so that, if necessary, we’re ready to respond and quickly restore power for our customers,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “There’s still some uncertainty across multiple models that we follow, and we’re preparing based on the current forecast."

It continued: "One of the biggest challenges for storms like Henri is that changes in the storm track can significantly alter potential impacts. We will continue to adjust our response plans to shift crews and other resources accordingly as the storm approaches New England, and our dedicated employees are ready to work around the clock to serve our customers.”

---

