Where masks are required and not required on public transit in Connecticut

Travelers have been confused by change in mandates following court ruling that overturned the federal mask requirement.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — Many people have been left wondering whether or not to mask up on public transit after a court ruling overturned the federal requirement this week.

"I see some people wearing it, some people not wearing it, so I don't know it's kind of confusing," said Shipra Malik of Storrs.

If you're flying, the Connecticut Airport Authority is no longer requiring masks. That affects passengers at Bradley International Airport, and the state's five general aviation airports.

"I'd say most people were not wearing masks," said Julie Peck of Bloomfield who flew in from Florida. "Maybe one in every ten was wearing a mask," she said.

Tweed New Haven Airport, which is a separate entity, is still asking people to wear masks inside the terminal since it hasn't made a decision yet.

Here's where it gets a little tricky though, Avelo, which is the only airline out of Tweed, does not require masks. This means once you get on the plane, you can take it off.

It's a similar situation at New Haven's Union Station. Masks are still required at the station, and on Metro-North trains. However, Amtrak has ditched the requirement.

"I think it's time. I think it's time but I think it's up to the individual whether they want to wear one or not. Whether they feel safe or not," said Victor Martino of Stonington.

The Hartford Line and Shoreline East also still require masks.

If you're traveling by bus, you'll still have to wear mask on CT Transit but not on Greyhound or Peter Pan.

"I'm still gonna wear it I think, it just doesn't bother me that much," said Emily Towill of Glastonbury.

"They're not forcing you to take it off so if people don't want to that's fine," said James Smith, of Citrus Springs, FL.

If you are taking an Uber or Lyft to get around both of those companies also dropped their mask mandates for drivers and passengers.

The changing messages about masking can be really stressful for people. Experts say to what extent depends on the person.

"For someone who's not immunosuppressed or immunocompromised, maybe navigating spaces like airports or trains or the grocery store perhaps it's not as stressful for those folks but for people who are immunocompromised in that sense that really opens up another can of worms," said Dr. Alex Parkhouse, assistant professor of sociology, at Quinnipiac University.

People should be prepared for even more changes, the Department of Justice announced it will appeal the mask ruling, but only if the CDC deems it's necessary.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.