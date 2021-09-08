These are the CT cities and towns that have issued new mask mandates

With concerns over the delta variant and several counties reporting high transmission rates, certain areas are masking up

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is masking up again -- or at least parts of it are.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends mask-wearing indoors in any counties with a "substantial" or "high" transmission designation -- as of Wednesday, all Connecticut counties fit this description.

With increased concerns over the COVID-19 delta variant and the CDC designating New London, Hartford and New Haven counties as areas with "high" community transmission rates of the virus, several cities and towns are taking action.

Gov. Ned Lamont has resisted reissuing orders for a statewide mask mandate, instead, leaving the decision to local leaders.

On Aug. 5, Lamont signed an executive order giving Connecticut municipalities the right to institute their own mask mandates for indoor public spaces, regardless of the individual's vaccination status.

“Connecticut has one of the highest vaccination rates in the entire nation, and for that, the residents of our state are to be applauded,” Lamont said. “That being said, there are some pockets of the state that are lagging behind others, and some leaders in those areas have requested the option of requiring everyone to wear masks until they can get their vaccination rates higher. While I continue to strongly advise that everyone wear masks while inside of public locations as recommended by the CDC, I urge everyone to get vaccinated because it’s the best thing you can do to protect yourself from this ongoing virus.”

Current statewide policy dictates that only unvaccinated people must wear masks indoors in public settings. However, the following towns and cities have issued mask mandates regardless of vaccination status.

New Haven

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced on Aug. 6 the city's return to mask mandates. The mandate took effect on Aug. 9.

"I've been quite clear that we're going to use every tool we can to keep residents safe," Elicker said.

New Haven was the first Connecticut county to be designated "high" in terms of COVID-19 transmission.

“Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect yourself from becoming very ill," Elicker said. "If you haven’t been vaccinated, you should do so as soon as possible.”

Hartford

Hartford was the next to announce a return to masks for all residents, vaccinated and unvaccinated, in restaurants and businesses.

The mandate does not apply to those with relevant medical conditions, those under the age of 2, those eating or drinking, and those who are alone in an indoor space or in an office setting where there are partitions between them and other people.

It took effect on Aug. 11 at 12:01 a.m.

“Our case rate has more than doubled over the last two weeks, and we’ve seen similar increases in other cities as well – even those with different demographics and vaccination rates,” Mayor Luke Bronin said. “We’re instituting a mask mandate tonight to slow the spread as we continue our vaccination efforts, and we’ll assess this mandate on an ongoing basis over the next few weeks. COVID-19 is going to be with us in some form for a while, but if enough folks get vaccinated, we’ll hopefully get to a place where we can treat it like the flu. But right now, too many people – especially children – remain vulnerable."

Bridgeport

Mayor Joseph P. Ganim made Bridgeport the third, and largest, city to implement mask mandates.

The Bridgeport mandate began on Aug. 11 and requires the use of masks when attending public indoor venues.

He defined indoor venues as any establishment where patrons attend inside such as restaurants, grocery stores, theaters, gyms, and/or retailers. The use of masks in public parks is also recommended, especially in instances of gatherings.

“The masks will help in any situation for those that are vaccinated, not vaccinated, individuals that are vulnerable, and specially to help stop this virus from spreading to a child that is not eligible for the vaccine. Bridgeport did this together last year under more uncertain times – we can do this again to protect each other and stop the spread of this virus in our city,” Ganim stated in a release.

Stamford

Mayor David Martin announced on Aug. 11 that he is reinstating the city's indoor mask mandate, effective on Thursday, August 12, at 8 a.m.

All outdoor events with more than 100 people in Stamford facilities or parks will also require masks.

In his announcement, Martin said all people wearing masks would lessen the confusion that was present when only the unvaccinated were required to mask up.

Norwalk

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling announced a mask mandate would be effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 13.

The city of Norwalk will require indoor face coverings for all people, regardless of their vaccination status, and it will be enforced by both the Norwalk Police and Health Departments.

“While I believe a statewide policy, rather than 169 different approaches, makes the most sense as we see a resurgence of COVID-19, I felt it important to reinstate the mask mandate across Norwalk to help keep our residents safe. Wearing a mask, watching your distance, and washing your hands, are proven simple steps we can all take that have a big impact. I appreciate residents, employers, and customers for their continued cooperation,” Rilling said in a release.

Others

In East and West Hartford, masks are not required indoors in public spaces but are strongly encouraged. They are required in West Hartford's municipal buildings.

