White House mandate for shots is a talking point at local businesses

The new vaccine and testing mandate for tens of millions of Americans won't start until Jan. 4.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A new vaccine mandate announced by the White House on Thursday is having a ripple effect in Connecticut, as businesses with more than 100 workers grapple with the new rules.

The White House’s new mandate requires that employees at businesses with more than 100 workers get the COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 4 or opt to get weekly testing for the virus. This would affect an estimated 84 million people.

The mandate calls on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to enforce fines – up to $14,000 per employee – if businesses are non-compliant.

In Connecticut, employees are grappling with the new rules.

Tim Devanney, Jr., the co-president of the popular Highland Park Markets in Manchester, has more than 300 employees working in his three grocery stores.

He told FOX61 that is advocates for the COVID-19 vaccine but knows that a mandate will make it even trickier to staff his stores.

“My reaction was when I heard it’s something that’s going to be tough for us,” he said. “We struggle right now with staffing… but luckily it’s not going to happen until after the holiday season comes.”

Attorney Bruce Adams, a former council to the Malloy administration. is now the president and CEO of Credit Union League of Connecticut. Adams represents an industry with thousands of employees in the state.

While the mandate is being hotly contested and Republican lawmakers have threatened to sue, Adams said he believes the mandate is constitutional.

“We will advise all of our members to think twice before not complying,” he said. “It’s not about what is politically right or politically wrong – it's more about making a decision that’s in the best interest of your business.”

The new mandate from the Biden administration also requires nursing home and hospital workers to get the shot by Jan. 4. That group does not have the option for weekly COVID-19 tests.

