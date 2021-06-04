Suit wants high-security wing at state hospital to stay open

The state recently decided to close the unit and consolidate other services at the hospital amid staff shortages, according to the lawsuit.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A lawsuit on behalf of patients was filed Thursday seeking to prevent the closure of a high-security unit at the Connecticut mental hospital that treats those acquitted of crimes by reason of insanity.

Lawyers for patients allege that closing the unit at Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown would create imminent irreparable harm to their clients who they say will not get the care they need if they are transferred.

The state recently decided to close the unit and consolidate other services at the hospital amid staff shortages, according to the lawsuit.

The state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, which runs Whiting, said it could not comment on pending litigation.

