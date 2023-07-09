Hartford officer killed, another injured in crash: Everything we know about them

Officer Robert "Bobby" Garten, who was killed in the crash, was an 8-year veteran of the department and a second-generation officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn — As local officials mourn the death of a fallen Hartford officer who was killed in a crash that also left another officer hospitalized on Wednesday night, we are getting more information on who they were.

Officer Robert "Bobby" Garten, who was killed in the crash, was an 8-year veteran of the department and a second-generation officer. Garten served in the patrol division and as part of the Hartford Police Department Marine Unit.

"We are devastated at the loss of Bobby," said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody. "He was an amazing person that exemplified what it means to be a Hartford Police Officer. His commitment to serve was above reproach. Our HPD family has come together to support Bobby's family, honor his memory, and do what he would want us to do, protect and serve the Hartford community."

Mayor Luke Bronin said Garten was someone who loved Hartford and loved the Hartford Police Department. He described him as someone who served the community with distinction, courage, skill and compassion.

Former Hartford Police Officer Jill Kidik was one of Garten's trainers in the police force. She said he was one of the "best cops that I had the privilege of training and the privilege of spending time outside of the (police department)."

"It's a surreal fact to absorb that Bobby was the victim of that crash," she said. "It's a huge loss. You don't get a lot of cops like him."

Officer Brian Kearney, who is in stable but guarded condition, was another officer involved in the crash. Additional information is not yet known about the officer.

As FOX61 learns more information, we will continue to update the story. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.